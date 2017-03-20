GTA 5 Online to Receive a New Update on Windows PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4

It seems that Rockstar, the developer of GTA 5, is preparing a new update for the online version of this game. The update is expected to come after the company has released the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit last week, which is now available on Windows PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit has brought 20 new tracks, each one of them made especially for the abilities of Blazer Aqua, Ruiner 2000 and Rocket Voltic. To make things even better, you can also purchase the Progen GP1 car.

Rockstar has already hinted what it is coming to the GTA 5 Online in the near future. According to reports, a mix of new Adversary Modes, vehicles and creator content will be released before the major summer DLC update. We have to mention that this update pattern has been used by Rockstar in the past.

According to reports, the next GTA 5 Online update will be released tomorrow (March 21, 2017) for Windows PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. However, we will still have to wait a bit until a major update will be released for this game.

If rumors will prove to be right, the major update will be released sometime in June-July 2017 and it will contain new vehicles, weapons and other awesome stuff that will please your eyes.

GTA 6 Might Not Be Released Until 2020

When it comes to GTA 6, things are not looking very good. According to rumors, this game will not hit the stores until 2020, when the Xbox Two and PlayStation 5 will finally see the sunlight. GTA 6 is rumored to be the first game that will be released for these two upcoming consoles.

Unfortunately, Rockstar has not even confirmed that it has started working on this title yet.