iOS 10.2 Improved Jailbreak Finally Coming to the Public

Enthusiasts of jailbreaking their Apple devices have had a rough year, given the fact that the last quality jailbreak came out in July 2016 for iOS 9.2 to 9.3.3., a respectable effort on behalf of Pangu. But it’s been radio silence ever since on the jailbreak front, from both Pangu and TaiG. The only one who has reportedly ventured to design a good jailbreak for iOS 10 is one Luca Todesco, and @qwertyoruiopz is his Twitter handle.

Luca’s Jailbreak, A Tedious (And Dangerous) Jailbreak

However, the process of designing an iOS 10-appropriate jailbreak has not been without faults. Luca’s current beta version of the product is incompatible with iPhones 7 and 7 Plus, with many such devices harmed after attempting to install the tool on them. What is more, it’s also semi-untethered, meaning that you will have to re-jailbreak your phone after every restart. While this might seem easy, if you do two re-jailbreaks in less than 7 days, you will also have to re-sign the app, on top of re-jailbreaking. Needless to say, this can get quite annoying, and not many people are up to go to all that trouble for a potentially damaging and unstable jailbreak.

The Solution

As Luca Todesco stated in a Tweet, the solution might be to wait for the release of iOS 10.3. His full tactic behind this statement remains a mystery; maybe he’s waiting to see if there’s something in the new version he can exploit better than in iOS 10.2. There are some chances of that happening, however small. So there’s new hope on the horizon for jailbreak enthusiasts. Only time will tell if said hope will also be fulfilled. In the meantime, don’t let go of iOS 10.2 just yet.