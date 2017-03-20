Latest Google Camera Update Offers More Options to Users

Google Camera is an app that was originally designed for Android and released in April 2014. The stable release which was version 3.1.021 was out in November 2015. However, on February 17, 2016, Google pulled out the app from Play Store and only the APK version is available for some Android devices. Today, Google Camera only supports Nexus and Pixel devices.

The latest update of Google Camera, version 4.3 comes with several new features. With the release of this version, it is now possible to disable the sounds that can be recorded. Say, you are using a timer when pictures or when the shutter closes, there might be some noise in the background that will be recorded as well.

Apart from this, the latest update comes with a flash that can be used for front camera and some improvements on User Interface (UI). These are perhaps some of the highlights of the update.

Disabling unwanted sounds like the one coming from the shutter is fairly easy. To achieve this, simply go to Settings and then choose General section. After, toggle off the “Camera Sounds” option. By default, the toggle switch is on so it’s important to change it for the shutter sound to be removed.

The new flash option that can be used for the front-facing camera is indicated by an icon located on the top right corner, with the bottom bar already illuminated. This is perfect for taking selfies and photos in low light situations.

In terms of zooming in and out when taking pictures, the latest update also came out with an indicator for the zoom levels, in numerical form. This feature can be used by zooming in and out via the touch screen display. As for the exposure controls, they can now be seen on the screen for a longer time when set to a value which is not O.O. Unless an image is taken or you shift the focus of your camera to another subject or area, the exposure controls will remain on display.

As Google Camera gets great quality of life features with the latest update, you can now make the most of taking pictures with this app.