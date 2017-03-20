Nintendo Switch Comes with Cloud Save and New Improvements

The launch of Nintendo’s Switch console has been almost unanimously declared a big success for the company. However, as with anything, users have quickly detected a few flaws. One of the main issues at hand is the fact that the console only allows the user to save game data into itself, which means that there is no way for the progress to be uploaded on another Switch console, and no way to back-up the data in case something goes wrong.

However, Nintendo seem to have picked up on this general dissatisfaction related to the lack of cloud save, and are allegedly in the process of providing such an option for users in the near future. One first clue in this direction was provided by Reddit user Patsuann, who had sent their Nintendo Switch console in for repairs. The console’s system was booted, which meant that all saved game data was lost. However, upon turning on the console, a small cloud icon appeared, and all of Patsuann’s saved games returned. This may imply that Nintendo Switch already has a cloud option, but it is currently only accessible to them, and not users.

Another clue regarding the possibility of Nintendo offering a cloud save option for Switch users in the near future came from the President of the American branch of Nintendo himself, Reggie Fils-Aime. In an interview with tech reporter Katie Linendoll, when the issue of cloud saves came up, he stated that such an option would be great, and users should stay tuned. While this statement is by no means a direct affirmation of Nintendo’s intentions of including a cloud save option in the near future, it led many to believe that that is exactly what the president was hinting at. After all, why drop such information in an interview if there’s no intent behind it in the first place?