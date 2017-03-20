Samsung Galaxy S8 Model Comes with Many Surprises

There’s little left until the official release of the extremely anticipated Samsung Galaxy S8 model, which is a comeback for the tech giant. It is the first model to be released after the huge failure represented by the Note 7 device from the same series, and everybody is curious to see whether the company learned from their mistakes or not. However, there are many unknown factors, both for the company and for us, and it remains to be seen how will they handle them.

The Demand Curve

Claire Kim, an analyst at Daishin Securities, claimed that the demand will be really high upon its release, for two reasons: people have been waiting for premium smartphones and the phone has some really high-end specs advertised. However, people may be cautious and might want to wait and see what happens with the phone.

Is Bixby Worth a Shot?

Bixby is the new AI assistant developed by Samsung, but is it really worth a shot? Truth be told, there are a lot of rivals on the market (Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, Google’s Assistant, Microsoft’s Cortana etc), and it remains to be seen how the public will react to this newcomer.

The S8 Is Not as Essential as It Seems

Though it might seem that the Galaxy S8 is particularly important for Samsung, a look at their finances show that things are not at all like that. Sure, the device is important for their brand and credibility, as well as for their continuity on the smartphone market, but truth be told, the company has lots of other assets. They are working on screens, other phones and various other accessories, so their business is definitely not relying solely on this. However, this doesn’t mean they didn’t work hard for the device, but we will have to wait and see how hard.