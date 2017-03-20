Surface Book 2 Update – Back to Basics

When Microsoft launched the first edition of their Surface Book laptop, it was a premiere in the area of portable computers, at least when it came to design. The original Microsoft Surface Book had a 2-in-1 design which made it capable of switching from laptop to tablet and back to laptop again at its owner’s convenience. This was possible due to the fact that the screen and the keyboard were designed as distinct parts, therefore the screen could easily become a tablet.
However, with the second edition hitting mass production recently, sources at DigiTimes have declared that the Surface Book 2 will regress to a more traditional clamshell laptop design, and leave its innovative 2-in-1 concept behind. One reason for this switch is rumored to be Microsoft’s desire to produce a more affordable laptop. The first edition retailed somewhere around 1,299 dollars, while the Surface Book 2 will most likely cost just 1,000. While the price difference isn’t by any means huge, it’s certainly noticeable. Another reason for the change in design is rumored to be the conflict between the Surface Book line and the Surface Pro one belonging to the same company.
However, these rumors should certainly be taken with a grain of salt because DigiTimes has been known to offer unreliable information in the case of some leaks. On top of the that, it doesn’t make that much sense for Microsoft to take the 2-in-1 design away from the second edition of the Surface Book, given that this very design is what made it so popular in the past and also what has made it be considered a first in term of laptops. However, the rumor doesn’t dismiss the possibility of multiple launches of the product. We’ll just have to wait and see.