Update Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Samsung S5 LTE To Android 7.1.1. Nougat

There’s no secret that Galaxy S7 Edge can run with Android 7.0 Nougat; the feature has been available for quite a while now. However, if you want to run your Galaxy S7 Edge on Android 7.1.1. Nougat, a version currently available only for Google Pixel and Nexus devices, then using a custom ROM such as the BeanStalk firmware is an option. According to Team Android, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge units with the model number SM-G935F are most compatible with the BeanStalk ROM, and upgrading your phone to such a software can provide you with the best and most complete Android experience possible.
Besides drastically improving your user experience’s quality, the Nougat 7.1.1. BeanStalk ROM also comes with set of features that can help you further customize and personalize your Galaxy S7 Edge, such as built-in Task Manager switcher, an App Circle bar, as well as additional stylistic choices for lock screen, date, clock and battery.
While all these little perks might sound very enticing to many Android users, you should know that using an unofficial Nougat firmware such as the BeanStalk ROM can be very tricky, and even dangerous for your phone. In fact, custom ROM installations should only be performed by Android experts, because if anything goes wrong, your phone is damaged for good. What is more, using an unofficial Android software will cancel any active warranty for your Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge or Samsung S5 LTE.
If you still decide to attempt installing an unofficial ROM on your Samsung device, keep in mind to do it when your phone’s battery percentage is at least 80. This prevents damage induced by your phone randomly dying in the middle of installation. Using a custom recovery tool is also an important part of the process.