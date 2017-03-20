WhatsApp Enhanced Features for Mobile Users

Lots of mobile device users have installed WhatsApp as the main mobile messaging app. This is because of the simplicity, reliability, and security features of this mobile app. Moreover, it can provide fast, secure, and simple way to call for free to any mobile phone number around the world. Certain charges would only be imposed for those who are not connected to the Internet either via data plan or Wi-Fi.

This app can be installed and used on most Android, iPhone, Windows Phone, and Mac or Windows PC. Here are some of the features of the app to begin with.

WhatsApp Voice and Video Calls

It is possible to converse with family or friends without any charges, even when they are abroad. Moreover, you can have face-to-face conversations if text or voice shouldn’t be enough. This would require Internet connection to successfully make a call. However, you should be charged by your service provider if you use this feature without any Internet connection.

End-to-End Encryption

Due to privacy and security issues when sharing personal data over the Web, WhatsApp has designed an end-to-end encryption to be integrated into the latest versions of the app. This would secure calls and messages that would allow the person whom you are talking to and you could only read and listen.

Data charges can be charged to your bill if you use the app without using any Internet connection. Therefore, you need to contact your provider about this feature if you want to have worry-free communication around the world.

WhatApp is just one of the many video and voice call apps that you can download online. For iOS devices, you can get a copy of WhatsApp from the App Store. Android users can also download and install the app from the Play Store to begin enjoying the free features of WhatsApp.