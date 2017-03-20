WhatsApp Messenger 2.17.111 BETA Update Download Available

WhatsApp is a mobile messaging application that has been acquired by Facebook back in February 2014 for $19.3 billion. Last year, in February, the application had over 1 billion monthly active users and it seems that the number is growing at a fast pace, but the developers don’t want to give more details about it.

Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version, which has been released for smartphones running on Android OS. First of all, you should know that the latest BETA version of WhatsApp for Android OS is 2.17.111 and that it doesn’t come with any new features or options.

However, the new WhatsApp BETA version comes with bug fixes and other improvements that will make the application run smoother than before. The WhatsApp 2.17.111 APK (installation) file has 33.14MB in size and the difference between it and the WhatsApp 2.17.111 APK is only 0.02MB.

We’ve told you about a rumored “Video Conference” feature that is expected to be released to the application soon. Unfortunately, the developers have not confirmed yet that they are working on this feature, which, according to rumors, will allow you to make video calls with two or more users at the same time.

WhatsApp 2.17.111 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device

The WhatsApp 2.17.111 BETA can be installed directly from the Google Play Store. Below we will tell you the steps that you need take in order to install the application on your Android device: