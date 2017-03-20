Will Surface Book Quit Pro Feature?

GSM Arena has recently reported, based on reliable sources, that Microsoft is already working on the mass production for the Microsoft Surface Book. According to the report, the device may debut at some point this month or in April the latest.

Nothing Special about It

Surface Book 2 will cost significantly less than the previous generation device, having the price set somewhere at $1,000 minimum. Even so, it seems that the design of the new product will forget the 2-in-1 feature found on the first device in this series. The reason for which seems to be the fact that the new model will in fact be a mere conventional laptop because the tech giant doesn’t want to mix the Surface Book product series with the Surface Pro one.

Disappointing Sales

The report also said that Microsoft didn’t manage to sell too many Surface Book devices in 2016, the number rising only to about 500,000. Taking this into account, we can say that this particular model wasn’t exactly a threat for the sales perspective of the Surface Pros, so this reason is not a valid one.

However, the high prices that came together with the first model in the Surface Book series was a huge no-no for most buyers, and perhaps this was the true reason for which not that many people wanted to get their own device. The new model will keep the same 13.5 inches screen, together with a body made of a magnesium-aluminum alloy.

If before we had both the Surface Pro and the Surface Book as detachable device where you could take the screen and separate it from the device, now, if the Surface Book will not be enjoying this feature anymore, we will only have a regular laptop, just like the MacBook Pro, instead of a 2-in-1 device.