Clash Royale – How To Easily Complete The Bandit Challenge

Supercell has finally released the “Bandit Challenge” in Clash Royale and the fans have already tried to complete it in order to obtain the newest legendary card, Bandit. It seems that the new game mode is similar to any other Draft Challenges, except that only one player is able to use the Bandit card.

According to Clash Royale Arena, one of the most important things related to this Bandit Challenge is the decision you’re allowed to make if you want to choose or not the Bandit card. There are both pros and cons on being the player that has the Bandit card, but since this is a new card, the players could find it hard to deal with.

A good Clash Royale player should be careful to choose the right cards for this challenge. Some of the cards that we suggest you to pick to complete the Bandit Challenge are: Pocket Cards, Graveyard, Swarm, Log and Bandit.

One of the best cards that we’ve mentioned above is the Garveyard Card, which is able to shutdown multiple decks and it can also make unpredictable counter-pushes. Unfortunately, the card is quite rare in the event, but if it shows up, then you should better opt for it.

According to Mobi Picker, in the Bandit Challenge, one of the most Bandit’s biggest weaknesses is the swarm of troops. The players are able to pick Goblin, Minion and Skeleton, but if they can get a Swarm Card, then they should pick it right away, especially if they play against an enemy that has the Bandit Card.

The players that want to complete this challenge should also secure Pocket Cards, as the element of surprise can always decide whether a player wins or not. In other words, if you use the Pocket Card wisely, you will be able to complete this challenge with ease.