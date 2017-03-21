Clean Install of Windows 10 Via DVD or USB

Windows 10 is the operating system from Microsoft that followed Windows 8. Unveiled in September 2014, Windows 10 has now been installed over half-a-billion times. Despite this number, some Windows users are reluctant to upgrade to the latest version.

However, sooner or later, an upgrade will be necessary unless they plan to switch to Linux. After April 11th, Windows Vista users will not be able to enjoy continued official support from Microsoft. And for those who will be using a new processor, in exchange for Windows 7 or 8.1, they will not be able to download or install some updates from the developer and will encounter an error message.

What makes a Windows 10 installation different and easier is the fact that it can be down online. The first rule of thumb when upgrading to this latest version is to back up all the important files and the next steps are fairly easy.

It is also utterly important to install the latest updates for the current OS version. To do this, go to Control Panel\All Control Panel Items\Windows Update for Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 and follow the instructions to get the latest updates. It is also necessary to determine if you are using a 32-bit or 64-bit Windows version.

After doing so, you can now download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool. After downloading, just follow the on-screen prompts to begin installation. During the process, you will be asked if you want to upgrade in the same PC or prefer to install it to a different PC.

DVD or USB Installation

You will also encounter the question of whether you prefer a Windows Installation on USB or DVD. This is also recommended in case you plan to install Windows 10 in the coming months. The steps to do so are easy. To create an installation DVD, right-click on the ISO file that you have previously downloaded and burn it to the disc. Same thing can be done using a USB external device. Just ensure that it has about 8 GB free space since the download size is around 5GB.

When you turn on the PC, ensure that the DVD or USB is inserted or plugged so the system will boot using the DVD or USB. You only have to follow the instructions on your new Windows installation.

For mobile users, there is another reason for an upgrade. A free Minecraft Pocket Edition update comes with Windows 10 Mobile upgrade.