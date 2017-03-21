Gmail Download for iOS and Android Devices

Gmail users on iOS devices have a reason to celebrate because it has been developed to be on par with its Android counterpart. Thus, it has brought some much improved design and a faster navigation.

The said upgrade was made because of Google’s initiative to bring its services to as many devices possible. Over the years, Google has put great versions of its apps for the iPhone with the exception of Gmail. In fact, it can be recalled that Gmail for iOS app was reportedly broken upon its launch in 2011. It was only made better in its big update in 2012.

Good thing Google has decided to finally bring Gmail for iOS towards the next level. Accordingly, it brings both functionality and design at par with the Android app. In fact, it would be hard to distinguish which is which.

If you want to download Gmail for iOS, you simply have to click on the App Store icon from the home screen of any iOS device. From there, you have to search for Gmail in which a few suggestions would appear as you type on the search bar. Simply choose the first on the list and confirm installation when you reach the app home page. You will be notified for a successful download and installation.

On the other hand, you can also download this app for Android via the Play Store. Just follow the same procedure as for the Gmail for iOS. However, unlike Android devices that can accept and install downloaded files from any website, iOS devices can only do this if it has been jailbroken.

If you want to download Gmail for Android, you can do so from a reliable website. An APK file can be installed on your device, but you should enable Unknown Sources from the Settings > Security.