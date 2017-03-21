Google Maps BETA Version Comes With Parking Spot Feature

Google Maps is a very popular application used on mobile devices, which allows you to get to your destination with ease. So, let’s say that you reach your destination and you park your car somewhere in the downtown of a foreign city. Will you remember where you’ve parked it?
One of the most common problems that many people have while using Google Maps is that they forget where they’ve parked their car and they waste several minutes or even hours to find it.
Well, we have some good news, as the latest Google Maps BETA version comes with a new feature that allows you to save the location where you’ve parked the car. We remind you that earlier this year the big search engine company has brought the parking availability feature that allowed you to know how hard or easy would be to find a spot at your destination.
Keep in mind that Google has always offered a parking reminder card in Google Now, but we’re pretty sure that not many of you are using this service. However, thanks to the latest Google Maps BETA version, you will never lose your car in a crowded area.
In order to save the location where you’ve parked your car, you will just need to tap the blue location dot on the map and you will see a new option called “Save your parking.” Once you select it, Google Maps will automatically save your current location inside the Maps and it will also add a reminder to your notification panel.
HINT: The new Google Maps BETA version also comes with a new weather indicator for transit directions and an updated arrival screen for Android Auto users.
Google Maps BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device
- Open this Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button;
- Open the Google Play Store, search for Google Maps BETA and select “INSTALL” to start the installation process;
- Once the installation is complete, you can use all new features that the latest Google maps BETA version comes with.