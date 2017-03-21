Google Play Store Tips and Tricks for Daily Use

Many things should come in handy if you use Google Play Store. Here are a few tips and tricks that you might be able to use.

Managing Apps in the Play Store

You should have known that there is an area named My Apps & Games in the Google Play Store. This is where you can search for apps that have successfully been downloaded, pre-loaded, and those that required updating.

Once inside the Apps and Games section in the app, you should see the My Apps and Games Link. Just tap this and you will be able to see a list of installed apps. You would be given an option to update all or individually.

Putting Parental Lock

Apps in the Play Store are plentiful in which monitoring appropriate content for your child is quite impractical. In this case, you don’t have to worry about a thing as you can set up some parental lock that should disable the device from malicious intent. Such would include games with certain amount of gore or violence. Likewise, there are apps that could possibly harm them, which include dating sites that would share their location to everyone.

It is easy to set up the Parental Lock features in Google Play Store. You just need to open the app and tap the menu icon. Then, go to the Settings and tap Parental controls by hitting the slider to enable this option. Upon clicking the slider feature, you will be asked to create a PIN code for parental lock. You can then go through the list that you can download and those that you would want to set the restrictions.

Installing Apps Not Available in Your Country

The VPN (virtual private network) feature would make it seem like having an Internet access from a remote location outside the country. Thus, it is important to use a credible VPN. After downloading a particular VPN, you can now select a country with a Play Store that you might want to access.

This is an essential app if you want to access apps from the Play Store of a particular country. Just make sure that the VPN app should be up and running before you open the Play Store app. This way, you can get the app that you have desired from a selected country of origin.

Getting Refunds from the App

Just tap it once, and you can get a refund for your purchases. This is possible if you are just within a couple of hours away after you bought the app. For this reason, there is ample time to test whether it is worth the purchase or not.

After buying an app, you would see it on the Google Play Store with options to Install or Open. The Refund option would appear on the left side in which you can tap on it. This is very useful when your child has made a purchase without your permission. So, you can now easily get your money back without any questions asked.