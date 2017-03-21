iPad Pro 2 to be Released With Impressive Specs and New Innovations

In general, Apple holds an event in the beginning of spring, sometime in March or April. According to MacRumors, the Apple event is on the way, and we should expect it in the upcoming week. It actually makes sense, If you think about the fact that last year we got to see the iPad Pro 9.7 inches on March 21st. The publication also claims that the rumor has some serious sources, such as supply chain analysts, but they also take into account the possibility for the event to take place sometime in the beginning of April.
Rumored Specs
The Inquisitr reported that the Apple iPad Pro 2 should be released soon, and we will see not only one, but four different versions. There are speculations that the sizes of the displays would be 9.7 inches, 10.5 inches and finally a 12.9 version. However, the international media did not receive any invitation to an Apple event, so everything is possible.
9to5Mac claims that the 9.7 inches version will have a skin improved with the help of the True Tone technology. This is basically a technology that allows the iPad the freedom to adjust the color temperature according to the surroundings. The 9.7 version should have the same Apple A9X as the iPad Air 2.
Innovations
The novelty here is going to be the 10.5 inches version, since Apple hasn’t done anything like this before. It will enjoy really thin bezels, thus having a larger display than the 9.7 inches variant. It is supposed to have a virtual Home button, together with an LCD panel, not an OLED one, as people were speculating before. Moreover, it should run on an Apple A10X CPU, which is a better version of the A10 chipset found on the iPhone 7 model.