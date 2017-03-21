Mass Effect Andromeda To Be Released This Week

Mass Effect: Andromeda is an upcoming action role-playing video game that has been developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts. The game will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 21, 2017 in North America and on March 23, 2017 in Europe.

It seems that the developers have just released a new patch in order to make sure that the players, who will want to play it as soon as it will be launched, will have an awesome experience.

We remind you that the game has not been released yet, but BioWare wanted to fix some “critical errors” that they’ve found on the PC version of the game. These errors have been reported by some gamers that have played this game during the Origin Access Trial.

Below we will list some issues that have been reported by the players:

Black screen problems after launching the game;

Multiplayer sound bugs that make it hard for the players to tell where enemies are coming from;

Crashes for the players running the Corsair Utility Engine on Windows PC.

The patch that has been released today was also confirmed by Fernando Melo, Mass Effect: Andromeda’s game producer, on his Twitter account.

Melo also mentioned that the patch 1.04 has also been released for the PlayStation 4, while the Xbox One will also be updated sometime in the following days. Unfortunately, Melo has not mentioned what exactly this new patch comes with.

The game director also said that BioWare is currently working on some server-side problems, in order to make sure that the issues of challenge progression are fixed before the game goes live. It seems that these problems were preventing the players from completing some challenges.

Have you already pre-order the “Mass Effect: Andromeda?” From which platform will you play this game once it hits the store?