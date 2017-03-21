Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is Running Android 7.0 Nougat Update

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 was released back in September 2015, and now it was seen on the GFX Bench website (a benchmarking website, in case you are not familiar with it). The device wears the model number SM-920G on the website, number which is the one used for the model in various Asian countries, such as Mexico, India, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina etc. This may actually mean that the company is testing the software and may bring the same feature to India soon.
Receiving the latest Android version
Recently, the company has brought the Nougat update to devices found in Turkey, under the model number SM-N920C. They are also releasing the firmware version N92CXXU3CQC7 in this country. And since Samsung is already releasing the Android Nougat version in several countries, most likely they will bring it to India too.
Specs
The specs we see on the GFX listing are pretty much the same that were shown upon its release, except for the OS. There is also another change in the resolution. If initially we saw the device being released running on Android 5.1 Lollipop and having a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels (Quad HD), now we can see that it runs Android 9.0 Nougat and it has a Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.
Besides, the device runs on a Samsung Exynos 7 2 GHz octacore CPU, paired with 4 GB RAM. Other than that, it has a Mali-T760 MP6 GPU. It presents a 5.7 inches display that has a 1920×1080 pixels resolution, plus 5 finger gesture support. The model enjoys a 16 MP autofocus camera, together with a LED flash on the back panel. On the front, we find a 5 MP camera. It enjoys NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB 2.0 and GPS, plus the fingerprint sensor.