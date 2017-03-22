Android 7.1.2 Beta Update Install Available on Google Pixel C

If you’re one of the special people who own a Google Pixel C device, or if you plan to purchase one soon, then you should know about the consistent changes that come with the new beta build released for Android 7.1.2 Nougat. There are many online reports, plus screenshots, of the updates included in the beta build, so let’s have a look on them.
Pixel Launcher
Android Police readers were the first ones to report and post about the upcoming changes to the Pixel C. Just as one would expect, the Pixel Launcher looks a little bit different than before, in order to comply with the larger display existing on Pixel C, but its functioning rules are pretty much the same. In the future, you can also download updates for the Pixel Launcher directly from the Google Play Store.
Redesign
Another aspect that gets some changes along with the new update is the design. The team has been redesigning the navigation button on the Pixel C, and now they resemble the ones found on the Pixel smartphone. At the same time, you will also find a different multitasking user interface. For now, it seems that it’s available just for the Pixel C, but in the future it may become available for other Android tablets as well, especially if they will run Android 7.1.2.
The beta update wears the build number NPG47I and it can also be downloaded on Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, but also the Nexus Player. However, if you want to test out the beta OS releases for all these devices, you can sign up anytime in the Android Beta Program. Many people are quite excited about being the first ones to receive the updates and to review them, thus helping improve the overall quality.