Edge vs. Chrome – Pro and Cons Arguments

If you are one of the people who recently changed their OS to Windows 10, then one of the main decisions you have to make is which browser should be the default one. The OS automatically has the Microsoft Edge one set as default, but there are still other browsers available, including Google Chrome, for example. The rivalry between these two is not a recent one, and it’s worth to see a brief comparison between the two.

Edge Arguments

It’s far easier to stick to the Microsoft Edge one since this is already set up on the computer. It works out of the box, so you don’t have to change it in any way.

It has Cortana integration. If you are already using the personal assistant, then it’s an awesome feature! You can now combine them and have a unique browsing experience.

It offers lots of experience with online security, given the fact that it’s made by Microsoft. It relies on sandboxing, which means it separates windows, plugins and tabs into separate processes, so if one of them is infected, it is isolated.

However, the downside would be that there aren’t many extensions to choose from, so you have only 23 options.

Chrome Arguments

One of the advantages is that it offers great user experience, being compatible with HTML5 and CSS3.

It also offers an excellent online security, by using lots of techniques, including sandboxing. It updates itself in the background, so you won’t even know it’s there.

Its interface is also another advantage, since it’s cleaner and clutter-free, allowing you to focus on your work and not get distracted.

However, one issue with it is the fact that it’s quite power hungry, consuming lots of memory and resources. Add this to other apps and programs you keep open at the same time and you got yourself a problem.