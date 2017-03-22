How To Get The Windows 10 Creators Update Before Others

Microsoft is preparing to release the Windows 10 Creators Update in the next few weeks, which will come with many new improvements, features and services. However, even if the Windows 10 Creators Update is not expected to be released until the next month, there are some lucky users who may be able to get their hands on the new update right now.
According to reports, Microsoft is currently trying to get Windows 10 users excited about the new update by advertising the download. We remind you that, last month, Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 update security update, which brought a new option in the Windows Update pop-up menu, saying: “Good news! The Windows 10 Creators Update is on its way. Want to be one of the first to get it?”
By selecting the link, you will be redirected to a “Coming Soon” webpage, which informs you that you can get an early look at the update by signing up for the Windows Insider Program.
The Windows Insiders are the first to get access to the new Microsoft releases, allowing them to report issues, post feedbacks and more. After you join the Windows Insider program you will have to head to your computer’s Settings->Update & Security->Windows Insider Program. You will be asked to reboot the computer and once you’ll complete this task, you will be able to select your Windows Insider Level. You should pick “Fast” in order to receive the Windows 10 Creators Update.
After completing this step, you will receive an alert in the following 24 hours that the new update is available for download. Just download and install the update and you will notice that it is the Creators Update, which will be available to the public sometime in April 2017.
Will you join the Windows Insider Program to get your hands on the Windows 10 Creators Update?