HTC U Ultra Limited Edition with 128GB Internal Storage Available to Buy

After HTC unexpectedly announced last week that they will launch a surprise for their customers on Monday, many enthusiasts or mere onlookers took to speculating on whether the brand was launching the HTC One X10 or the HTC 11. However, the renowned smartphone brand delivered exactly what they had promised, an ‘unexpected surprise’ and launched a limited edition of the HTC U Ultra that no one saw coming. This edition comes with a strong sapphire glass display and a whopping 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Any Other Differences?

The answer to this question unfortunately is a strong ‘no’. Besides the sapphire glass display and the 128GB of storage, there is nothing else new that had been added to the classic HTC U Ultra formula. The phone has a hybrid dual-SIM and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with 4 GB of RAM and a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset. The screen is 5.7 inch QHD with 1440×2560 pixels and has a secondary 2-inch display with a resolution of 1040×160 pixels.

The original HTC U Ultra, as well as the Limited Edition’s storage can be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card. Both cameras are exceptionally good, with the back camera sporting a 12-UltraPixel quality, while the selfie frontcam has 16-megapixels in quality, making for incredible photos. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the Home Button like many other smartphones of recent years, making for safe and easy unlocking.

Is It Worth Buying?

If you don’t own the original and are looking for a good, reliable phone, or are a die-hard HTC fan, the answer is yes. The original HTC U Ultra already was a very good smartphone with a lot of incredible features, so these two little additions simply changed it for the better, albeit ever so slightly.