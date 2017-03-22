Pokémon Go And How You Can Pass The Speed Restrictions

Niantic doesn’t agree with players that drive and play Pokémon Go. In fact, the company will not allow you to collect any Pokémon rewards if the game is detecting that you’re moving faster than 30mp/h (around 48km/h).
In fact, the speed limit feature has been introduced in order to prevent accidents that might result from playing Pokémon Go while driving. However, it seems that a player has found a way to trick Niantic’s safety measures.
Unfortunately, the trick will not allow you to drive your car while playing the game, as it will require you to handle the phone. However, if you are a passenger in a car, then you can definitely use this trick to play Pokémon Go while someone else is driving.
We have to mention that this trick will not work for too long and this is the reason why you should try it right now, before Niantic releases a patch that fixes it. CatFrogArts is a Reddit user who explained how simple it is to “spine PokeStops as a car passenger.”
He claims that he discovered that if you open up the journal and close it around a Pokestop, then you will be able to get the loot, no matter how fast you are travelling. In concordance with Twinfinite, if you open and immediately close the in-game journal, there is a short period of time when the game is loading. This means that during this time, your speed won’t be tracked and if you master enough this trick, you will be able to collect the items from Pokestops on the way.
However, we tell you once again, make sure that you are NOT the person you’re driving, because there are high chances that you will produce an accident, since you will need to focus on your mobile device.