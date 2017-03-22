Skype Audio Issues and Fixes On Windows 10

We have to agree that Windows 10 OS is one of the most popular desktop operating systems that are available today. Unfortunately, it seems that many users have reported some issues with the Skype Audio and Microphone in this operating system.

According to reports, there are moments when the microphone stops working in Windows 10 and there are a few reasons why this happens. If you face this problem on your PC that runs on Windows 10, then you’ve come to the right place, as we will tell you how you can fix it.

Microphone Turned Off

If your microphone stops working after you’ve upgraded to Windows 10, then there are high chances that it is turned off. To turn it on, head to Windows Settings (use Windows key + I) -> Privacy->Microphone and turn it ON. In this tab, you are also able to select which applications are able to use your Microphone.

Driver Issues

In most cases, the reason why a Microphone doesn’t work is because the driver is either broken or outdated. In this situation, you will need to install or update your driver by heading to Device Manager->Sound, Video and Game Controllers and double click on the Audio driver (Realtek High Definition Audio or whichever you have on your computer).

This will open a new window and here you will need to head to the Driver Tab and select “Update Driver.”

Microphone Settings Issues

There are high chances that the settings on your Microphone are messed up. Right click on the audio icon found in your taskbar and select “Recording devices.” Here you will be able to double click on the Microphone and adjust the levels and adjustments such as Echo Cancellation, Offset Cancelation, Noise Cancellation and more. Disabling all these sound effects will sometimes fix your Microphone issues.