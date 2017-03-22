WhatsApp 2.17.113 BETA Update Download Available for Android Devices

WhatsApp has currently over 1 billion monthly active users, which makes it one of the most popular mobile messaging applications out there. After the application has been purchased by Facebook, it received many new features and options. Even if not all the new additions have received some good reviews, it seems that Facebook has found a way to fix the “abusive” features in order to please loyal users.

Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has just been released. First of all, we have to mention that WhatsApp 2.17.113 is the latest BETA version that has been released for Android devices. When we’ve compared the installation file of WhatsApp 2.17.113 BETA to the WhatsApp 2.17.112 BETA, we’ve noticed a slightly increase of 0.02MB.

This means that the new WhatsApp 2.17.113 BETA doesn’t come with any new features or options. Instead, the new version of the application just benefits from small bug fixes and improvements.

We’re pretty sure that most of you have heard about the rumored “Video Conference” feature, which is expected to be added to the application sometime soon. Unfortunately, this feature that will allow you to make video calls with two or more users at the same time has not been confirmed by the developers. At the same time, there are high chances that it will never be added to the application, which would be quite disappointing.

WhatsApp 2.17.113 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device

You can download and install the latest WhatsApp 2.17.113 BETA version on your Android device by taking the following steps: