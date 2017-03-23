Android 7.1.2 Nougat Beta 2 Download Available with Bug Fixes and New Improvements

This week, Google started rolling out the Android 7.1.2 Nougat beta version 2 to the developers, for the Google Nexus and Pixel devices. The second beta version, the one that was released towards the end of January, will become available soon for the Google smartphones. Unlike the first release, Google Nexus 6P will be included in the update, together with the maintenance release number two.

Features and improvements

According to 9to5Mac, the beta 2 version for Nougat centers more on refinements. The update will include several bug fixes, carrier enhancements, users, together with lots of optimizations. Besides the March security patch, which is included, the update will bring the same build number to all the devices, namely NPG471.

There are also other reports that claim the update will finally bring the fingerprint gesture to the Nexus 6P, which is a long anticipated feature already present on Google Pixel and Nexus 5X. However, Google did not release any notes or leaked images for this recent update, but we might still get to see the public release in a couple of days.

Even though Android Nougat promises some major changes to the UX on the Android devices, Dan Graziano, who is a CNET editor, said that he is not going to buy Google Pixel soon. He is a loyal user of the Nexus series until the 6P, model which he is now using, and he claimed that they are more than capable devices. The beautiful story started to pale when the phone died suddenly, so he started having doubts.

All in all, it seems that the second beta update made for Android Nougat will come with app shortcuts, image keyboard support, plus many other interesting and exciting features. Even so, it may still have some bugs and problems that may make the device not work normally.