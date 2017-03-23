Android O Developer Preview 1 Available for Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P

Just like we saw last year happening with Android N, now the company released early the developer preview for the Android O version. The preview addresses only app developers and device makers and at this point it is filled with bugs, naturally. However, we found out what new features the team prepared for the new OS.

Which devices are compatible with the preview?

The preview images for Android O were made available by Google for the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel C, Pixel, plus Pixel XL. There are no betas or OTA images released for now, so you will have to flash the preview on your device.

Features

From what we can see until now, the Android O Developer Preview brings some interesting features, among which we can find background limits. What do these limits do? Basically, the apps that run in the background are going to be strictly controlled, so that the battery life will be extended.

Notification channels represent another change the company wants to bring to the new OS. This allows you to have more control over the various types of notifications. For example, you can change or block the way in which each channel behaves individually, instead of managing all the app notifications at once. Moreover, there are also new visuals and new ways of grouping for notifications, so it’s easier to see them.

The autofill API feature is also extremely useful, together with picture video support and a new app overlay window designed for apps instead of the system alert window. Moreover, we will also have a multi-display support for an activity carried on a remote display. People also appreciate the support for adaptive icons, which change every day, but also the new integrated support for animated icons. There are also other developer friendly new features, so you should check them out.