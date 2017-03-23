Avira Free Antivirus for Android and Windows

Apart from AVG and Avast, Avira Free Antivirus is one of the best known malware protection software preferred by millions of users. It is available for Mac and PC users as well as Android and iOS devices. Its popularity is not surprising since it topped the charts in terms of being the best anti-malware software in a period of several years with the Avira Antivirus Pro 2016 ranking on top last year.

Windows 7 users and those with later versions can enjoy the features of the Avira Free Security Suite 2017 which includes the Avira Free Antivirus. Released as early as October 2016, this is a package that offers bundled security for phising and virus. It also offers protection for speedup and VPN products.

The available antivirus tools in the market today undergo comprehensive testing and Avira got a high score with satisfactory results. Aside from not being too heavy on the hardware, this antivirus software was able to fight around 99.7% of the threats tested. It also boasts of a simple and user-friendly interface. These are on top of the option of free installation of the security suite that includes ransomware and phising security as well as VPN and speedup products with an allotment of 500MB per month.

Antivirus for Android

Avira Antivirus is also available for Android devices for free via Google Play Store. Installation is the same as downloading and installing any other app from Play Store. By simply typing in the keyword “Avira” from the search tab and tapping on the appropriate icon, your mobile device will be protected from threats. This software is able to detect possible malware and protects the user from answering premium calls. It also prevents ransomware to compromise your access to your very own data as well as blocks banking Trojans. A Pro version is also available for a fee but it offers more features that includes support, security in browsing and updates on an hourly basis.

Antivirus for Windows

Windows users can also take advantage of the free features of Avira Antivirus as well as the paid version which comes with a Browser Tracking Blocker which keeps marketing companies from spying on your browsing activities and Safe Browsing feature that blocks a suspicious website from loading. As for the features of the free version, it has an Antivirus Scanner that protects the users system from worms, Trojans and viruses. It is also able to scan unknown files in real time with its Protection Cloud Technology. More importantly, is it designed with a PUA Shield that is able to identify hidden applications that are potentially harmful and exist in legitimate software.

Other Features

While this antivirus software is for personal and home use, it is one of the best free antivirus software available. It is able to detect malware that is not usually detected by other free anti-malware software with the use of an advanced heuristic engine. Moreover, it has the ability to decide on its own as to when to start the program while booting the system and gets automatic updates to keep the software updated.

With all the positive reviews about this software, should you switch to Avira Free Antivirus 2017? Perhaps, the answer to this will be a resounding yes.