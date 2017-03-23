Facebook Messenger 111.0.0.3.46 BETA Download and Install Available

We can clearly say that Facebook is one of the most popular social networks out there. Today we will talk about the latest Facebook Messenger BETA version that has been released for devices running on Android OS.

The latest Facebook Messenger BETA version is 111.0.0.3.46 and it can already be downloaded and installed on your Android device, but we will tell you how you can do that a bit later in this article.

The new Facebook Messenger 111.0.0.3.46 APK (installation) file has a size of 59.45MB, which is similar to the previous version of the application, clearly showing that the developers have not added any new features or options to the application.

If you’ve never used Facebook Messenger before, then you should know that this is not the Facebook application. The Facebook application allows you to view your wall, your news feeds, write new posts, like posts, add new friends etc. On the other hand, the Facebook Messenger allows you to send/receive private messages, make voice/video calls, send attachments (files, photos, music and videos) and more.

Facebook Messenger 111.0.0.3.46 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device

It is very easy to install the latest Facebook Messenger BETA on your Android device. You will firstly need to enroll to the Facebook Messenger BETA program by opening this Google Play Store webpage and tapping on the “BECOME A TESTER” button. After that, all you will have to do is open the Google Play Store App, search for Facebook Messenger 111.0.0.3.46 BETA and tap “INSTALL” to start the installation process.

When the installation is complete, you will just need to start the Facebook Messenger BETA application, enter your email/phone number and password and log into your Facebook account.

Are you using Facebook Messenger on your Android device? Tell us your thoughts about it!