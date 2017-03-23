Google Drive vs. OneDrive vs. DropBox – Which One Is Better?

Cloud storage is something normal for smartphone and desktop users, mostly due to the fact that free accounts come with free storage most of the time. Both Google and Microsoft offer free cloud storage through their own services, namely Google Drive and OneDrive, and you also have the option to use Dropbox, which is independent.

But which one is better?

Google Drive

This service by Google offers 15 GB free storage, which includes the one used for the Gmail. One major advantage is the built-in office suite, with the help of Google Docs, which lets you edit and view any files in the app or the browser. This means Google Drive is perfect if you’re using Chromebook and you can’t install an office software. You can upgrade to 100 GB for R 290 a year, or 1 TB for R 1,599 a year.

OneDrive

The cloud storage option offered by Microsoft relies on 5 GB free storage, which is quite useful for Windows users. This option is also integrated with Office, so it’s awesome if you use several Windows devices. When you open Office while you are logged in on the Microsoft account, you can access the documents you recently synced on OneDrive. You can update to 50 GB storage for R19 a month, 1 TB for R899 a year or 5 TB, together with Office 365 Home for R1,149 a year.

Dropbox

By default, any Dropbox user gets 2 GB free storage, and you have to create an account. Their advantage is that the service is compatible with almost all platforms, and you can access the files either through a browser or through the app. You can upgrade to 1 TB for R1,400 (around $112) a year, but you can also earn some free space with various tasks, for example if you turn on automatic photo sync.