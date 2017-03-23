Windows 10 OS Customized Version Available For Chinese Government

It seems that the American multinational technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington has released a customized version of Windows 10 OS for the Chinese Government.

We remind you that Windows 10 OS is already available in China, but the country’s government wanted a custom version for them to be released. We remind you that a ban has been placed on Windows 8 for government use, after Edward Snowden has mentioned that NSA is spying on people using this operating system.

When Snowden has revealed this information, the government from China has teamed up with Canonical in order to create a Windows alternative called Kylin. Unfortunately, Microsoft has not revealed what exactly they’ve modified on the custom Windows 10 OS version that it has released for the China’s government.

We have to mention that Microsoft has developed the Windows 10 version for the Chinese government in partnership with the state-owned China Electronics Technology Group. Alain Crozier, the CEO of Microsoft Greater China, has already confirmed that the company has developed the first version of the Windows 10 government secure system and that it has been tested by three large enterprise customers.

In other news, Microsoft is currently finalizing the Windows 10 Creators Update, which will be released to public in April 2017. The new update will come with some new features such as Paint 3D, Braille support, security tweaks and performance improvements.

Unfortunately, there are already reports suggesting that the Windows 10 Creators Update will bring huge internet data charges, which can be a downside for users who have limited internet data.

The Windows 10 Creators Update is already available for Insiders and based on their reports the guys from Microsoft will make the changes in order to fix all the problems they will find.

Do you think that governments from other countries will now want a custom Windows 10 OS version?