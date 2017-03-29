Viber 6.8 Update Comes With New Sticker Options

Viber is a cross-platform instant messaging application that comes with voice-over IP (VoIP) feature, allowing you to make voice or video calls via the application. In addition, you can also make landline voice calls using the Viber Out feature, but you will need to purchase credit for that. However, the rates are quite low, especially if you want to call in a foreign country.
At the end of 2016, Viber had over 800 million registered users and it seems that more and more people of all ages are now installing the application on their mobile devices. Since this application is very popular, the developers are releasing new versions of it very frequently.
Today we will talk about the Viber version 6.8, which has just been released for Android and iOS. The new version of the instant messaging application has brought a new feature that will surely be enjoyed by the persons who like to use stickers in their conversations.
Thanks to the new feature, you will now be able to add your favorite stickers to your photos. This is great, especially if you want to make fun of some photos that you’ve taken at a party.
The new update also comes with a new sticker pack, which has been especially created for the “Stickers on Photos” feature. This means that this pack contains stickers such as glasses, beards, hats and other ones that will make your personal photos nicer.
According to reports, Viber users have sent over 40 billion stickers in 2016 and thanks to the new “Stickers on Photos” feature, it will probably make this number grow. At the same time, users will also able to create some silly pictures that will make everyone laugh.
The Viber application currently has over 32000 stickers, which the users can get from the sticker market.