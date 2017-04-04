GTA 6 Might Be Available For PS5 And Xbox Two

The GTA 5 Online is still played by many gamers out there and this is the reason why Rockstar Games is not rushing to release a sequel for this game. In fact, the developer is still making good money with the GTA 5, as there are still new players who are purchasing the game and enjoying the online platform with their friends.

However, there are fans of GTA series that are now waiting for some official news regarding the rumored GTA 6 title. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has not confirmed this title yet, but that didn’t stop the rumors from appearing all over the internet.

We have to mention that over 75 million copies of GTA 5 have been sold, which means that the studio will not rush to release the GTA 6 very soon. Aside from the big popularity that the GTA 5 still has, rumors say that the developing company is waiting for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two to be released.

Previous reports were suggesting that the GTA 6 will be released sometime in 2020. If this proves to be true, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two will already be in the market. However, let’s not forget that Microsoft and Sony have not confirmed yet if the two mentioned consoles are under development.

When it comes to the story of the upcoming GTA 6, fans believe that the studio will take the story back in the past, sometime in the 1970. Other rumors say that the GTA 6 will actually be set in a new city such as Tokyo or London.

A female protagonist is also expected to make her appearance in the upcoming GTA 6 title, which will surely please all women who like to play games. Until now, Rockstar Games have not confirmed or infirmed any of the mentioned rumors, but we think that the studio will be somehow forced to bring some official news about the GTA 6 sometime soon.