How Can You Get a PS1 Emulator on Your Android or iOS Device?

Whether you miss playing on your old PlayStation 1 or just want to give classic games a try, you’ll want to download a PS1 emulator on your mobile device. This way, you can enjoy the nostalgia of playing vintage games without having to invest in a physical console. But how exactly can you get this emulator on your Android or iOS device? We’ve listed some of the steps you can take below:

FOR IOS

Jailbroken iOS devices

Open m.coolrom.com on your browser.

Tap on the “Emulators” section.

Tap on the “For iOS (Jailbroken)” option.

Scroll down to the “Sony PlayStation” section and tap on “psx4all”.

Tap on the “Open” link beside the Cydia icon to begin the installation process.

Non-jailbroken iOS devices

Open m.coolrom.com on your browser.

Tap on the “Emulators” section.

Choose the “For iOS (Non-Jailbroken)” option.

Go to your device’s Settings and set the date to 2012.

Go back to the “Emulators for iOS (Non-Jailbroken)” page. Scroll down to the “Sony PlayStation” section and tap on “RetroArch.” Follow the instructions to begin the installation process.

Once the installation is done, go back to your device’s Settings and change the date to the current year.

Once you have successfully installed the emulator, go back to m.coolrom.com and scroll down to the “ROM files” section. Tap on the “Sony PlayStation 2” option and look for the games you want to play. The games are organized according to letter and genre as well as to top games per region, top 25 downloaded games, and top 25 rated games. As the site suggests, you’ll need to install and run Turbo Cleaner to ensure the game will be played at full speed. You can find the link to this app on the page.

FOR ANDROID

Android users have more options when it comes to PS2 emulators. One thing you can do is to use m.coolrom.com. The steps are similar to those above for iOS devices; the only difference is that you’ll need to tap on the “For Android” option from the “Emulators” section. You can then choose from three emulators for Sony PlayStation: ePSXe, Fpse for Android, and ClassicBoy. Select the emulator you want to use, then follow the instructions to install it in your device. Once you’re done, you can find games to play by going back to the m.coolrom.com homepage and tapping on “ROM files”.

Another thing you can do is to download Play! The official page describes it as “an attempt at creating an emulator for the PlayStation 2 console on the Win32 platform”, although it can also be downloaded and installed on Android devices. You can get it on your device by going to purei.org/downloads.php and downloading the correct installation files. The website admits that the emulator “can run a few games, but very awfully in most cases”, so don’t expect a smooth, commercial-level gaming experience. Thankfully, the developer is constantly working on the emulator, and he releases regular updates that bring bug fixes and other improvements to the program. Play! is also compatible with iOS devices.