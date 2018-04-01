Feel Lucky and Try Android’s Lucky Patcher App Today

It’s every Android lover’s dream to be able to take full control over different Android games and apps installed on their phones. Most specifically, Android users and gamers would really love it if they could get rid of ads that pop up in the middle of their game or be able to purchase in-app upgrades that comes with a cost. Luckily, the Lucky Patcher app lets users experience just that.

Why Lucky Patcher?

There are a number of reasons why Android users continue to support this great Android-hacking tool. With already over 500 million downloads since its birth, it’s already hard to deny that this application is definitely worth a shot. Getting free access to features that are usually restricted or enforces in thousands of Android applications, this app could be the answer to your problems.

Among the features that the Lucky Patcher app provides are the following:

Change app permissions

Block those pesky apps

Enjoy in-app purchases at no cost

Moreover, there are no costs needed to download this application. The only requirement it needs is that your device should at least be running on Android 2.3 or above. It does not only work on Android devices but it can also be downloaded to your PC if you have Bluestacks or other Android emulators installed.

Enjoy the Latest with Lucky Patcher

Like any other application, regular updates are given in order to improve the overall user experience. In Lucky Patcher, their latest update was rolled out last March 29, 2018. With the latest Lucky Patcher 7.2.1 version, users would need to extract or unzip downloads in order to avoid malware warnings. Unzipping or extracting files can be done with the use of a file manager app like EX File Explorer or X-plore.

To get this application’s latest version, users may access their favorite APK portal, then download and install it manually on your Android phone or Android emulator. If not, users can also go to their official website to access the latest version as well as their past versions.