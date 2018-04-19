Just Cause 4 Release Date (May 2018) Might Take A Bit Longer

There must be a lot of people looking forward to the release date of Just Cause 4 these days. Well, to begin with, Just Cause 3 was developed by Avalanche Studios and was published by Square Enix, which was released on December 1, 2015.

The third instalment in the series was released 5 years after Just Cause 2 was released in 2010. It was actually set 6 years after its predecessor came into the spotlight. In this case, you can actually tell that the next sequel in the Just Cause series will be not happen in 2018.

As people are already looking forward to the part 4 of the Just Cause franchise, it is sad to say that it might even take even longer than expected. Even the forums that talked about Just Cause’s next release haven’t been able to shed light into this issue.

Well, if you begin to trace the development of Just Cause 3, you can actually say that the game will finally be released in 2018. This is because it began in 2012, but Avalanche Studios CEO Christofer Sundberg mentioned the game just in February 27, 2013 and was announced in 2014. A year after that was the worldwide release of Just Cause 3 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows.

Well, if you haven’t played the game yet, then it is about time that you prepare your game console or computer to handle its minimum requirements. For Windows PC, you need to have at least a 64-bit Windows 7.1 or Window 8.1, along with the Intel Core i5 processor and 6GB or RAM. Moreover, your computer should have at least an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) graphics card and a 54GB available storage space to begin with.

But that was only for Just Cause 3 and if you are going to consider the next sequel, then you need to consider the recommended system requirements, which should be much higher than you have expected.