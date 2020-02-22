Paleo or Keto: Differences Between Two of the Most Popular Diets

If you are thinking of starting one of these diets, there are some things you should know.Here, we analyze how these two diets are, and we explain the most important differences and similarities if you want to improve your health or lose weight.

What is the Paleo Diet?

The paleolithic eating routine is otherwise called “the mountain man diet”. It depends on eating just nourishments that were accessible to crude people.

The paleolithic eating routine is otherwise called "the mountain man diet". It depends on eating just nourishments that were accessible to crude people.

You need to consider the tracker gatherer thought. The Paleo diet advances the utilization of entire nourishments and takes out grains, vegetables, dairy items and most handled nourishments.

Benefits:

Reduce inflammation

Improves performance

Boosts energy

It helps to lose weight

Stabilize blood sugar

Reduce the risk of chronic diseases

What is the Keto Diet?

It is a diet high in fat and low in carbohydrates so that the body enters a state called ‘ketosis’, in which the body becomes a fat burning machine and weight loss becomes much simpler. Which means that the keto diet is about eating a lot of fats and moderate amounts of protein, but few carbohydrates.The ketogenic diet is an eating routine high in fat, moderate in protein and low in sugars.

The body wants to utilize glucose as a vitality source, however when starch admission is incredibly low and glucose isn’t accessible for vitality, the body enters a metabolic state called ketosis.In ketosis, cells will use ketones for energy.

Differences Between the Paleo Diet and the Keto Diet

The Paleo Diet Consists of:

Eliminate specific food groups (those that did not exist on hunter-gatherer days)

Encourages certain activities that have nothing to do with food, such as exercise and mindfulness

It does not put limits on macronutrients (proteins, carbohydrates and fats).

Allows many sources of whole-food carbohydrates, provided they are within the allowed food categories

The Ketogenic Diet Consists of:

Limit carbohydrates

It requires staying within a set range of carbohydrates (less than 5%), proteins (15-20%) and fats (80%)

Encourages the consumption of high-fat dairy products and some soy foods, provided they conform to recommended carbohydrates (soy and dairy products are not allowed in paleo)

What can you Eat and what not in the Keto Diet?

Having a greater weight in fats, doubts do not take long to float. Therefore, ‘The Journal of the American college of nutrition’ reveals which are adequate for the keto diet to meet its objective.

For example, it is ideal to replace saturated fats (sausages and / or bacon) with unsaturated fats (for nuts, cereals and / or fish) always taking care that they have low carbohydrate numbers; In addition to maintaining this diet from the hand of a nutritionist so that there are no heart problems.According to the portal runners, some complex and healthy carbs such as whole wheat pasta, rice, potatoes and fruit should not be consumed.

Consequences of the Keto Diet

This is a diet that, if done correctly, manages to have great results by losing fat; However, you can lose a lot of muscle weight. It is advisable to do it in short periods of time and take care of what is eaten because the heart is damaged in the long term, and resistance to exercise.

Key similarities between Paleo and Keto

Both paleo and keto promote the consumption of whole foods versus processed foods, as well as healthy fats.Fat is the foundation of the keto diet to keep the body in ketosis, while the paleo diet prescribes sound fats to help generally wellbeing. The two weight control plans discard grains and vegetables, yet for different reasons.

For the Paleo diet, this elimination is based on the fact that grains and legumes were not part of the early human diets. For the keto diet, because grains and legumes are high in carbohydrates, so their consumption should be limited or eliminated in the diet.

In the ketogenic diet you cannot take sugars, because they are a source of carbohydrates. In paleo only natural sources can be used to sweeten such as honey or maple syrup, never refined sugar.


