What is Shopify and How it Works: Advantages and Examples

With so many platforms that exist to create online stores, it is easy for you to end up confused and not knowing how to know the best option for your company. When it comes to setting up an ecommerce store, it is important to get good advice on all the features, advantages, disadvantages and rates of each platform to avoid headaches in the future.

If you are starting a new online business or if you already have a physical store and want to take it to the online world, Shopify is one of the best and simplest e-commerce platforms you can use. If you are an experienced sales shark or a newbie of e-commerce, the latest addition to the Eventige media group “Shopify web design” is about to change your life: Introducing the “Shopify Store with best Shopify developers” the world’s leading e-commerce solution offer wide range of services.

In this article we will explain what Shopify is, how it works, its advantages and some examples of companies that have their store running on this platform.

What is Shopify?

Shopify is one of the main e-commerce platforms. This tool allows you to create a virtual store to sell online, on social networks and even in your physical store.You can set up an e-commerce website in just a few minutes, from any computer, without having to deal with any special software or technical add-ons. The Eventige Shopify developers work harmoniously together to bring you the best e-commerce experience in the market.

How Does Shopify Work?

The steps to create your online store in Shopify are relatively easy, you just have to choose a domain, choose the monthly or annual plan, select a template and the functions you want to add to your ecommerce.

Regarding web design, Shopify stands out thanks to its templates, which also have responsive web design. If you don’t have much computer knowledge or web development, Shopify is a fast and effective solution. With more than 100 templates, you can choose from a wide list of web designs with different styles that best suits the look & feel of your online store. There are free and paid templates, all made by professional designers and organized by business sectors such as fashion, art, technology, among others.

How much does it Cost to Create my Shopify Online Store?

Shopify offers a free 14-day version and different plans that fit the needs of each company. Here you can see a general summary of the plans they offer:

· Basic Shopify: $ 29 / month

· Shopify: $ 79 / month.

· Advanced Shopify: $ 299 / month.

· Shopify Lite: $ 9 / month.

If you have a small budget and are looking for a free platform, Shopify is not for you. On the other hand, if what you are looking for is a secure platform, easy to use and with a good professional design that will help you increase your online sales, Shopify is for you.

Shopify Advantages

· More than 100 templates configured with responsive web design: We mentioned it before, but this feature really makes Shopify stand out with other platforms. The design of the templates is simple, professional and elegant. If you have an online store, the visual aspect is very important to convey the image and identity of your brand, as well as build credibility and trust with your online customers.

· Comprehensive and flexible platform: Shopify is very flexible and has all kinds of applications to extend the functionality of your online store. It has an application store where you can choose from more than 1,200 different applications so you can connect to your store. The tools include accounting, customer service, inventory management, marketing, reports, social networks, among others. One of its most important functions is SEO, which will help your store to better position itself in search results so that potential customers can easily find you. You also have access to analytics to verify where your customers come from and thus optimize your digital marketing strategies.

· The Shopify Mobile application: You have the option to manage your online store with Shopify from any place and time. You can update it, manage inventory, manage orders or get in touch with your customers.

· Shopify gives you 24/7 support: You can contact the technical support area at any time through phone support, live chat or email. If you have a company, it is essential to have access to technical assistance when you need a solution to technological problems.

Safe and reliable: When you have an ecommerce, you handle sensitive information such as credit card data, so it is very important that your store be fast and secure.

