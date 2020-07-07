Make Great Outros With These 3 Free Outro Makers

Want to make your YouTube viewers stay hooked for more videos? Do you have nightmares about losing subscribers? Well, not anymore. It’s time to change the game with the use of outros. An outro is a short clip that you attach at the end of your YouTube videos. YouTubers mainly attach them to videos for getting the attention of the viewers and making them excited about the upcoming videos on the YouTube channel.

For staying ahead of your competitors, the end screen can be an impressive and excellent method. The internet is strewn with a large number of programs that can be useful for making an outro for your YouTube channel.

Features of a perfect outro:

The outro must be crisp and clear

It should be a small and informative video

Do not over-do on special effects

Always take feedback and implement them for the betterment of the videos

Choosing the right one can be tricky, so we are providing the highly recommended free outro maker for you. The top three are mentioned below:

LightMV

This online video maker can work wonders for increasing the influence of your YouTube channel. It is a highly trending outro making program, which offers unique videos. It is easily compatible with a diverse range of operating systems including Windows PC, Mac OS, Android devices, and iOS devices. LightMV is easily accessible anywhere on any device, with a wide variety of stunning templates for making creative videos.

The added advantage is the absence of watermarks on the exported videos. Hence, swiftly make videos on it and share it on the desired social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, etc. The steps for making your outro video for free, without watermarks are as follows:

Log on to the computer and open your browser.

Visit the LightMV site on the browser and install it on your system. Then click on the ‘Get Started’ button for making a video.

In the template section, click on the ‘Play’ button to select a template. After the selection of a template, click on the ‘Select’ button.

Now upload the necessary photos from the computer and add the customization text.

Select the “Produce” button for the final video. There is an option for changing names and other edits.

Tap on “Produce” to download the video and click “Export and Share” for sharing.

InVideo

Are you still struggling to find the best video editing software that saves you time and not compromise on the quality of the content? Then opt for Outromaker, a very easy to use tool for making distinct and supreme quality outros for YouTubers. It offers an extensive variety of templates to choose from making a creative and personalized outro.

The users have to create an account on this app with Google for access to its numerous features. With this, YouTubers have the liberty to choose the outro video they want at the end. This is entirely based on the preference and content of your YouTube channel.

You can also add YouTube mobile cards with the app. It offers a seven days free trial once you sign up and post that, you may pick any of the basic or premium plans as per your need. The process to use is as follows:

Search for Outromaker on the browser.

Tap the “Try it now for free” icon and proceed to create an account with Google for a 7 days free trial.

The outro maker section will open.

Tap the “+” button and scroll down. Now select “browse” to choose the type of project and move on to the “Next” icon.

Now select the video to use for the end screen and scroll down to the end part of the screen and click “Next”.

Customize the video duration as well as its starting and ending point.

Select the “Finish” button to download your outro.

Panzoid

If you ask any expert YouTube editor, they would recommend Panzoid in a heartbeat. It is a classic tool for making your personalized videos. You may create your video from the base or use one of its prolific and outstanding templates. This website is your ultimate go-to tool as it offers splendid all-round services like video intros, banners, and thumbnails that are easily shareable on Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms. The steps for use are:

Log on to this tool in your browser.

Tap on “Open in Clipmaker”, which is on the upper part of the program.

Create and customize outro video using functions like basic settings, scene, objects, effects, camera animation, and audio track.

After all the edits and naming, click “Download” and “Start video render” to make it ready for export.

Conclusion

Though there are numerous outro makers out there, you can set your heart on these three. They will save immense time and effort into making and screen videos. These highly competent and professional tools are your perfect ally for enhancing the user experience of YouTube followers.