The Secret Dangers of Bing Redirect

Although Bing represents a web search engine developed by Microsoft International Corporation, Bing Redirect is something drastically different. It is a rather dangerous virus that belongs to the family of browser hijackers. Bing Redirect was designed to redirect users to other malicious websites without arousing their suspicions. A team of remote hackers developed such malware with the primary goal of earning illegal money through fraudulent activities. This virus invisibly enters the operating system without users even acknowledging it through attachments in spam messages, within the software, online games, and in other tricky ways.

How to Detect Bing-Related Threats?

After activation, it will first capture such well-known browsers as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and others. After that, Bing Redirect will alter the homepage of the default browser, search system, DNS settings, and so on. Therefore, users cannot reset the settings to their original state. Such malicious software can replace the default start page and search engine with fake ones, and redirect users to other questionable sites containing malicious codes, virtual games, resources with obscene content, etc. That is why owners of Apple products infected by this malware strive to figure out how to get rid of Bing on Mac as soon as possible.

Besides, Bing Redirect shows false security warning that your system software, such as Adobe Reader, Flash Player, and PDFCreator, is outdated, so it is highly recommended to update it immediately. Yet, this is just a cybercriminals’ trick used to make the owner of a device to download and install a fraudulent third-party program to fetch them an illegal commission for the installation.

Bing Redirect is also capable of corrupting system files and registries, as well as creating duplicate files under the same name. This harmful program also blocks the firewall, task manager, control panel, and real antivirus software, which puts your computer or laptop in danger.

Finally, Bing Redirect tracks the user’s Internet habits, such as search queries, website histories, cookies, and other details, and sends this data to the attackers for illegal purposes. This malware program also generates web traffic on a current web page to reduce your Internet speed and makes your browser completely useless. Therefore, we strongly suggest you remove such a virus as quickly as you can.

How Your Computer Gets Infected with Bing Redirect

Usually, this virus gets into an operating system installed on your device with spam messages that contain malicious files of various formats. As soon as users open these files, they initiate the installation of threatening malware. Besides that, Bing Redirect comes along with a free program that clicks on malicious links, P2P file-sharing sites and uses other social engineering techniques.

Hidden Dangers Bing Redirect Poses

Initially, this malware program doesn’t prove to be harmful. It merely changes the site addresses from www to non-www. Nothing especially dangerous, even if it is a little strange. However, over time, the computer and browser performance deteriorates. And the malicious software begins to work in full force, causing colossal damage to the system. For instance, when the Bing Redirect virus alters the web address, the operating system starts to slow down. At the same time, its performance drops. The pages open very slowly even if you have a fast Internet connection. Not quite comfortable and pleasant, but not yet dangerous.

The virus then spreads to system files and your personal data. They are damaged, and your personal information is collected and sent to the creator of the virus. Everything you have entered or enter in the browser will now end up in the hands of fraudsters. Thus, you can lose your social network accounts, e-wallets, and credit cards. Now that’s dangerous, isn’t it?

How to Remove Bing Redirect from Your Computer

As with other types of malware and unwanted programs, Bing Redirect can be removed from your computer manually or using specialized utilities. Depending on the operating system, the process of deleting Bing Redirect may differ slightly. Nevertheless, it is worth remembering that you first need to clear the “Downloads” folder, as well as all the browsers, since, in some cases, this virus installs extensions in them. It is also important to reset the search and starting page settings in browsers and install a powerful malware removal tool to prevent your device from being infected in the future.