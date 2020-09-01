5 Things to Know Before Buying CBD

Over the last few years, cannabidiol, also known as CBD, has experienced booming popularity. With the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized CBD products, there’s been a manufacturing boom in the U.S. and beyond.

The cannabinoid has shown all sorts of therapeutic and possibly medical benefits for those who suffer from both mental and physical health issues. Think that CBD may be exactly what your life is missing? Keep reading to learn the ins and outs of choosing a product that will offer you a safe, worthwhile experience.

1. CBD Won’t Get You High

One of the most common things that people get wrong about CBD is that it causes the same effects as THC. However, CBD has no psychoactive properties, which means you won’t feel high or altered in any way. While most CBD products have trace amounts of THC, the amount isn’t enough to cause any undesirable effects.

So what can you expect from the cannabinoid? While there are many ongoing studies, research has shown all sorts of promising benefits. For example, CBD has shown to be very effective in treating anxiety, including social anxiety disorder. The cannabinoid has calming properties that can ease your mind, allowing you to relax and focus.

CBD also offers a wide range of other benefits, including:

Natural pain-reliever

Better sleep

Healthier, clearer skin

The compound even supports heart and brain health due to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective properties.

2. Results Take Time

Knowing just how beneficial CBD can be for your everyday life, you’re probably more excited than ever to give the compound a try. But, CBD isn’t a magical drug. Just like any other supplement, it takes time to feel the true effects of CBD.

First, you’ll have to figure out what dosage works best for you. Too low of a dosage means you aren’t likely to feel much different, while too high of a dosage increases the risk of side effects, such as nausea, drowsiness, and changes in appetite.

While it may be tempting to simply take a large dose and hope to feel the effects sooner, the smartest way to introduce CBD to your daily routine is to take a low dose, and to slowly up the amount over time. This method makes it much easier to pinpoint the perfect dose without the worry of negative side effects.

Not only does it take time to find your ideal dose, it can also take some time to find a product that really works for you. CBD is available in all sorts of forms, including oil, capsules, edibles, and topical products.

You may find that you get the best results taking sublingual oil versus an edible product. At the end of the day, getting the best CBD experience will take some trial and error, so be patient!

3. There Are Different Kinds of CBD

Shopping around for CBD, you’ve probably come across terms like CBD isolate and full spectrum CBD. Before you purchase CBD, you want to know the differences between each time so that you can buy a product that will offer the experience you want.

Let’s start with CBD isolate, which is the purest form of CBD. When CBD is extracted from the hemp plant, other compounds come along with it, including:

Other cannabinoids (THC, CBG, etc.)

Terpenes

Flavonoids

Fatty acids

CBD isolate contains none of these other compounds. Instead, you’re getting a product that’s strictly CBD and nothing more.

If you’re looking for a product that contains all of the other “stuff,” choose one that uses full spectrum CBD. Though these products do contain THC, the amount is very low (less than 0.3%), so you don’t have to worry about any psychoactive effects. The biggest benefit of full spectrum CBD is the entourage effect.

The third type of CBD is broad spectrum CBD. This form of CBD is similar to full spectrum CBD, but all traces of THC are removed. This is a great option if you want to reap the benefit of terpenes and flavonoids without the worry of exposure to THC.

4. Extraction Method is Important

CBD oil can be extracted in many ways. And while there’s no right way to extract CBD, there are processes that are considered safer and healthier than others.

Ideally, you’ll want to choose a CBD product that is extracted using CO2 or alcohol. These two methods don’t require the use of harmful chemicals and additives. While this method can be more expensive for manufacturers, the cost is often worth the peace of mind that it offers consumers.

The other option for extracting CBD oil from the plant is chemical extraction. This method is much less safe, as chemicals such as butane, propane, and others may be used. These chemicals may seep into the extracted oil, which means you could be unknowingly putting them into your body.

5. Testing is Even More Important

The CBD isn’t regulated by any federal agency, which can put consumers in a sticky situation. While many top brands in the CBD industry, such as CBD Essence, focus on transparency and critical details to potential customers, not all do.

Because of the lack of regulation, there’s the risk of mislabeled products. This means a product may contain less or more CBD than what’s on the label. Or the product could have higher, and possibly illegal, levels of THC.

When buying CBD, you only want to purchase from a manufacturer that offers a certificate of analysis (COA) from an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab. A COA provides all of the in-depth information you want to know about a product, including how much CBD and THC, as well as other compounds such as terpenes.

A COA will also indicate the existence of any potentially harmful ingredients, such as heavy metals, bacteria, solvents, and pesticides.

In your search for a trusted brand that offers trusted products, take a look at CBDGrade. This site makes it much easier to narrow down your options and gets rid of a lot of the guesswork so that you can buy with confidence.

Do you feel more informed when buying CBD? What other factors do you look for before buying a product?