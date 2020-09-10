What Cisco Certification Is an Ideal Option for You – CCNA, CCNP or CCIE?

To determine what Cisco certification suits you best, you need to consider several factors. You have to take into account your career path, your interest, and your ambitions, among others. The interesting thing is that whatever goals you pursue, you’ll find a certificate that fits you perfectly from the Cisco certification program. The credentials of this vendor are comprehensive. Cisco offers Even without any experience, you can choose an entry-level badge that you are able to earn. From there, you can progress to more advanced certificates at the Associate, Professional, and Expert levels.

Overview of Cisco Certification Program

Currently, Cisco has five certification levels. The first one is Entry. This is a starting point for the individuals looking to launch a career in the field of networking. There's only one certificate at this level and that is CCT, Cisco Certified Technician. The second is the Associate level. Such credentials equip the candidates with the essential skills in the latest technologies. These skills are required to start a rewarding career and expand job possibilities in the IT field. The badges at this level include DevNet Associate and CCNA.

The professional-level certificates focus on a specific core technology track. To earn one, the students have to choose core technology and a concentration track to customize their credential. The certifications in this category include DevNet Professional, CCNP Enterprise, CCNP Security, CyberOps Professional, CCNP Collaboration, CCNP Data Center, and CCNP Service Provider. The fourth level is Expert that is regarded as the most respectful one in the IT industry. It comes with CCDE, CCIE Enterprise, CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure, CCIE Enterprise Wireless, CCIE Data Center, CCIE Service Provider, CCIE Collaboration, and CCIE Security. The Architect level is the highest one within the Cisco certification program. It validates the network designers' architectural knowledge and skills. It offers only one certificate – CCAr.

Overview of Cisco Certification Exams

Each certification has its prerequisite exam(s). For the CCNA credentials, a candidate has to pass one exam, 200-301 CCNA. The DevNet certificate also requires a single test. For the CCNP certification track, two exams are to be taken. The first one is core, 350-401 ENCOR, and the second test is concentration. The applicants have a list of six exams to choose from. The CCIE path requires only one test in its turn.

It's crucial to mention that Cisco has several other specialty certifications covering different domains. You can check the official website to learn more about the available credentials.

Conclusion

The Cisco certification exams are not a walkover. You must prepare adequately for your specific test to enhance your performance and score. The great thing is that there are enough study materials that you can use to prepare for your prerequisite exam. To get started, check the official preparation options. Cisco offers a variety of tools designed to equip the students with the required skills for their tests. They are training courses, video tutorials, guides and manuals, etc. To take a step further, make use of up-to-date exam dumps and practice tests that are widely available online. They will help polish your knowledge and improve your skill set.