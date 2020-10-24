Robot Lawn Mowers: How To Pick The Right Mower

Have you been dreaming of a perfectly cut lawn but dreading putting in the hard work for it? If this reflects your feelings, then it might be time to start looking at robot lawnmowers.

They help take the hard work out of having a perfect garden. Now you can sit back and relax while the robot does the job for you!

Robot Lawn Mower Buying Guide

Before you take a look at the best robot lawn mower, you need to know what you’re looking for.

The biggest error people make is diving straight into buying the product without doing any research. This section is dedicated to explaining all the features robot lawn mowers offer:

Yard Size

The most important thing to think about is the size of your yard. If your robot lawn mower doesn’t self-charge, you need to make sure the lawn mower can make it round in one go.

Max Incline

Some yards are full of steep inclines, which certain mowers won’t be able to handle. Check out the manufacturer’s guidelines to find out what inclines they can take. If you don’t, it could spell catastrophe for your purchase.

Cut Height

People like their grass at different lengths, which is why you should check out what the lawn mower can offer. Most robot lawn mowers will have selectable cut heights so you can choose the one that suits you.

Voice Control

Let’s face it; voice control is the new Bluetooth; any device is made better with it. And it’s no different with robot mowers. The voice control settings let you set schedules for the mower or let you start the mower there and then.

Self-Charging

Not all robot mowers can charge themselves, which can be pretty annoying. If you have a large yard, it’s highly recommended to go for a self-charging mower. This way, the mower will charge itself and return to the job when it’s ready.

GPS

Robot lawn mowers cost a lot of money, making them a prime target for thieves, which is where GPS tracking comes in. If the mower gets stolen, you’ll be able to locate the mower using the GPS tracking feature quickly.

Safety Features

With kids playing in the garden, it can be pretty dangerous to have a robot lawnmower working its way around the garden. This is why you should look out for safety features like auto-cut off when it’s tipped.

App

The app is where you’re going to be spending your time controlling your robot mower. This is why you want an easy to use app, which is easy to navigate.

Warranty

As previously mentioned, robot lawn mowers are a pretty expensive piece of kit, which is why you should check out the warranty policy before buying.

Recommended Robot Lawn Mowers

Now you know what you’re looking for from a robot lawnmower, it’s time to check out some of the best-recommended lawnmowers:

WORX Landroid WR140 M

WORX Landroid uses a patented AIA technology, which helps it navigate your yard in an organized manner.

It can cover an area of 0.25 acres before it needs to be recharged. Once recharged, the lawnmower will go off in its journey again.

To make sure the robot mower doesn’t go in areas that it shouldn’t, it uses guide wires.

Finally, the mower can handle slopes up to 20° and handles obstacles by moving around or pushing them out the way.

Husqvarna 315X

It’s one of the most popular robot lawn mowers on the market due to its intelligence. The mower can handle 0.4 acres before it needs to recharge.

The robot doesn’t require a bag for the cuttings; instead, it turns them in mulch, which acts as a natural fertilizer.

The robot is managed using the easy to use mobile app. From here, you can manage the schedules or activate the voice controls.

Commonly Asked Questions

As with any purchase, customers will always have some questions about the product. So here are some of the commonly asked questions about robot lawnmowers:

How Much Does A Robot Lawn Mower Cost?

The cost can vary a lot depending on what you’re looking for. To make it easier, let’s break it down:

Low-range models: under $1000

Mid-range models: $1,000 – $2,000

Top of the range model: $2,000+

Most people tend to opt for the mid-range models; they offer a great range of features at the best price.

Do Robot Lawn Mowers Really Work?

Yes, robotic lawn mowers do work really well and can completely replace traditional mowers. They cut the grass to the length of your choosing, but more importantly, they work to your schedule.

How Long Do Robot Lawn Mowers Last?

It’s an understandable question, especially when you consider how much money you have to spend on them.

Fortunately, it all comes down to how well you look after them and what make and model the mower is.

Some ranges claim to last around 10-years before they need replacing. But again, it comes down to how well you look after them.

On average, people tend to get around 5-6 years before they need to be fixed.

Are Robotic Mowers Safe?

It’s a common concern with parents about the safety of the mowers. They want to make sure no harm will come to their children.

Luckily most lawn mowers come with an automatic emergency cut-off. This allows the robot to shut itself off if it gets inverted.

This means the blades will stop as soon as the robot has tilted or tipped over.

Rounding Up

There’s plenty of robot lawn mowers out there; the trick is finding the one that’s right for you. By following the buying guide above, you’re sure to find the robot that’s right for you.

Out of all the robot lawn mowers, two brands seem to outperform the rest:

WORX

Husqvarna

In the end, it all comes down to your personal preferences and what features you need from it.