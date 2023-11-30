The Most Exclusive Car in the World: Rolls Royce Phantom Syntopia

There are people in the world who have unique qualities or abilities; these people frequently become famous because of their uniqueness. This happens occasionally in the automotive industry: even though many cars are produced in a single copy, such cases are especially notable among premium car brands. In this article, we will tell you about one of these cars, a Rolls Royce that was produced in a single copy.

A brief history

The Rolls-Royce Phantom has a nearly century-long history, with production beginning in 1925. The current eighth-generation sedan, based on the Architecture of Luxury platform, debuted in 2017 and was updated last spring. Last year, sales of the luxury four-door in Europe more than doubled: from January to November, customers purchased 81 units, while only 40 units were sold in the first 11 months of 2022.

We’re sure you’d like to be one of the fortunate few who own such a vehicle. If you do not want to spend a lot of money on a car, you can rent a car for a few days and experience the power of luxury. Expensive cars look especially harmonious on the streets of expensive cities, so book Rolls Royce in Dubai to completely immerse yourself in the atmosphere of luxurious life. Everything is as it should be: a luxury car, a luxury city. So, let us return to the creation of the world’s most unique automobile.

The company recently announced Syntopia, an exclusive Rolls-Royce Phantom. It took the creators four years to complete. Iris van Herpen, a well-known Dutch fashion designer, was involved in the design. The name of the executive sedan is taken from Iris van Herpen’s 2018 clothing collection: when designing it, she used biomimicry principles and shapes and patterns found in nature. “Weaving Water” was Rolls-Royce’s main theme in the design of the one-of-a-kind Phantom Syntopia.

The main distinctions

The Phantom Extended is a “stretched” version of the Phantom. The exterior was made distinct by the body, which was painted with Liquid Noir.

Car color

The main color of this color scheme is black, but because of the addition of a mirror pigment, it can shimmer with violet, blue, purple, and gold undertones. A new technique was used to apply clear coats over solid black paint for the original multi-color body paint. As a result, it was possible to redistribute the pigment in such a way that a distinct visual motif was created (this is especially visible in the design of a luxury sedan’s hood). According to the company, it took over 3000 hours of testing to create and consolidate this effect.

Interior Features

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia’s interior is also unique. Wear-resistant gray leather was used to trim the front seats, and fabric with silk was used to upholster the back seats: the resulting pattern on the fabric is associated with reflections on dark water. The hood design was also reflected in the interior decoration, with folding tables for passengers designed in a similar style.

The main feature

The luminous ceiling is the cabin’s main feature: the Starlight Headliner technology is not new to the company, but this time the inside of the roof has been supplemented with a unique designer finish. Thus, the Phantom Syntopia’s ceiling is trimmed with a single piece of leather with an original pattern created using slits. As a result, an inner layer of silver fabric can be seen inside. 162 organza “petals” and a scattering of fiber optic “stars” complete the picture.

Special features

Furthermore, the interior of the one-of-a-kind sedan has its scent, which includes aromas of iris, cedar, leather, lemon, and Patagonian rose. A new patented system is used to distribute the aroma in the car; its mechanism is located in the headrests.

Conclusion

Owners of Rolls Royce were pleased with the new product but were disappointed that only one copy was made. Yes, only one person on the planet can drive this particular model, but anyone can ride in a Rolls Royce. Develop, become wealthy, and one day you will be able to fly to Dubai not to rent a car, but to purchase your own Rolls Royce.