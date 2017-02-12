Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Games Available

GTA IV and LEGO Indiana Jones are now available to play on Xbox One through a new Backwards Compatibility update. Previously, Microsoft has expanded its Xbox One backwards compatibility program with six more titles: TEKKEN 6, Midway Arcade Origins, Mutant Storm Empire and the Xbox 360 versions of Stuntman: Ignition, Mad Tracks and JUJU.

Xbox One owners will be able to play all versions of GTA IV on their consoles, including Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition. Rockstart has also confirmed that “Digital game owners have instant access on Xbox One, so they can download Grand Theft Auto IV directly from the “Ready to Install” section of their Xbox One and play at will.”

Gamers who own the physical game can insert the disc into their Xbox One console, the download the game. The original game saves will be transferred to the new console if the gamers have saved the game to the Cloud Saved Games feature. “Anyone who doesn’t already have Grand Theft Auto IV can get it from the Xbox Store on Xbox One, along with The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony,” said Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief.

Another Xbox 360 classic game added on Friday to the Xbox One backwards compatibility list is LEGO Indiana Jones. This information was confirmed by Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, the Xbox Live Director of Programming and it made happy a lot of fans of the “original adventures”. Those who still own an Xbox 360 console and want to play the LEGO version of Indiana Jones can buy the title from the marketplace for just $20.

Currently, the Xbox One Backwards Compatibility program contains over 300 games and new ones are added by Microsoft frequently. Players who own backwards compatibility titles will find them in their games and apps list.