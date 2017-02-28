How to Download WhatsApp Beta on Your iPhone: A Step-by-step Guide

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide was launched in 2009 and is now on its 8th year. With its more than one billion users and the regular updates it has, this instant messaging app continues to entice more users, specifically, because it is supported by multi-platforms.

While downloading this app on Android devices is easy and simple via Google Play Store, doing so on your iPhone is a different story, let alone, downloading the beta version. Despite the challenge, though, beta versions allow users to access the new features of the app before others can and before the release of a stable version.

Here is a step-by-step guide in downloading the beta version of WhatsApp on your iPhone:

Connect your device to a desktop and launch iTunes.

Ensure that the phone is detected by iTunes. After, quit iTunes without unplugging your iPhone from the computer.

Download the beta version of WhatsApp from a reliable and trusted third-party source.

Download and then launch Cydia Impactor.

Drag the WhatsApp IPA file to the window of the Cydia Impactor.

Enter your Apple ID and password.

Wait for the Cydia Impactor to install the beta file on your device.

Launch the app but expect an error message.

Fix the issue by going to Settings > General > Device Management.

Click on “Trust” followed by the Apple ID.

Try to relaunch WhatsApp.

If done correctly, you will now be able to enjoy the beta version of WhatsApp. In case you want to revert to the stable version, simply delete the beta and install WhatsApp via the App Store. It is also important to note that if you install the beta version and you already have WhatsApp on your iPhone, you will lose the latter.

Meanwhile, to address security issues, WhatsApp recently included the two-step verification process in its update.