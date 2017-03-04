Google Assistant vs. Amazon Alexa – Voice AI Heated Battle

Amazon’s Alexa artificial intelligence personal assistant stole the show way back at the CES this year but the guys from Google have not given in to the pressure as their amazing software in the likes of Google Assistant is standing way above in the limelight. The Mobile World Congress brought to us some amazing launches and the Google Assistant saw a wide array of smartphones launched packed with Google’s voice service pre-installed.

The Google Assistant is the search giant’s AI powered which was specifically designed to rival with Apple’s Siri, Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana. It was introduced last year to Google Pixel devices and has been brought to life in order to replace the Google Now feature.

The tech giant has just announced that they will start to roll out updates on their Assistant on all devices which operate under Android 6.0 or higher and this feature was already made possible on LG’s current G6 smartphone which is nothing but amazing in terms of features and design.

Google has come out with all guns blazing at the Mobile World Congress as it has set an eye to overthrow Amazon’s Alexa off the podium in terms of artificial intelligence personal assistants. There are a lot of smartphones which run on Android, 9 out of 10 to be more exact, giving Google a great opportunity to magnify their reach as it will most likely scrub off with any other direct competitor in terms of amazing personal assistants.

Not only will Android users become more engaged with their devices but they will have the opportunity to receive information, set appointments and reminders and have a pleasant conversation with Google’s voice service with extreme ease as the Google Assistant will be able to follow complex sentences and respond with ease in no time at all. It has some amazing functions such as calling an Uber or making appointments for meetings as well as makes a booking at a restaurant or hotel.

The AI market is still under development but big players in the sector already came up with some amazing software to make our lives extremely easy and convenient.