GTA 5 Online to Receive Important Update and More PS4 and Xbox One News

The guys from Rockstar have scheduled an important update regarding the console version of the popular online game. Players are expected to wait until the middle of the month for the update to hit and not only will it bring some amazing new features to the already popular game but will make sure that players will have something to enjoy by the time the new GTA 6 launches.

It’s been a while since the popular game developer issued an update for their GTA Online but as of last week, the studio outlined its plans which are scheduled to improve the game for both spring and summer seasons. New content is going to be released for the GTA 5 Online and will focus on mainly adding new missions to the game as well as some new and exciting vehicles.

The next update which will happen this March will come with some amazing Stunt Races specifically designed for the Rocket Voltic, the Blazer Aqua as well as the Ruiner 2000. Each vehicle will have their specific race and players are expected to launch their amazing vehicles across gaps, shred through land and sea as well as free-fall into a base jump for a lot of adrenaline and excitement.

Notwithstanding the scheduled update, the guys from Rockstar are yet to announce the fact that they will transfer accounts from Xbox 360 and PS3 to Xbox One and PS4 as well as PC. The Stunt race bonuses are scheduled to end on March 13th and it seems that the new content update is going to be made available the following day.

Another mode which is scheduled to be implemented is the first Adversary Mode which will happen this spring as well as a brand new dodgeball Ressurection AM event which is said to be extremely awesome and exciting to play.

One of the most frequent requests that Rockstar is encountering is the fact that classic GTA vehicles are going to be added to the game, such examples being Turismo Classic and Infernus Classic. They have made their appearances in Liberty City and GTA III and fans are eager to have them implemented into GTA 5 Online as well.