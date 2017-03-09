Clash Royale Major Update to be Released on March 24, 2017

Clash Royale has been released on March 2, 2016 and everyone was expecting a major update in order to celebrate one year since the game was released. Well, it seems that Supercell, the developer of the Clash Royale, has decided to delay the major update for this game.
We’re not sure why the developer has decided to do this, but most reports are suggesting that the major update is still under testing as we speak. We remind you that Supercell is also working on its other popular game, Clash of Clans, which is actually the game from where Clash Royale was inspired. Since Clash of Clans is so popular, the developer also needs to constantly release new updates and fixes in order to not disappoint the big amount of gamers that play it.
There are some reports which are suggesting that the Clash Royale major update were given by Supercell, but for some reason, they were not added to the Google Play Store or App Store.
In concordance with Telegiz, the special events and new cards will allow the Clash Royale gamers to check out the Bridge Challenges that will be live on March 17, 2017. There will also be another update that will bring some new Goblin cards.
However, for now, the gamers are expecting the balancing update that the “Cash Royale” will bring something new to the “Executioner”, improve the “Inferno Dragon” and many other stuff. At the same time, the developer is expected to remove the Legend Trophies and it will make one gem to be the equivalent of 20 Legendary Trophies.
We’re pretty sure that many fans of the Clash Royale are quite disappointed that the major update has not hit their game until now, but we’re pretty sure that the wait will be worth it. As soon as the update will be released, we will let you know!