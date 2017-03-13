Firefox 52 and How To Disable Insecure Password Warnings

If you’ve just upgraded your Firefox to version 52, then you’ve probably already noticed a new feature that appears when you surf a website that doesn’t use HTTPS. This new feature can be quite annoying for most of you, as there are still many websites which are not supporting HTTPS yet.
Well, don’t worry, because today we will tell you about the steps that you need to take in order to disable this new feature.
Disabling “Insecure Password” Warnings On Firefox v52
We have to mention that your saved password can be easily stolen if you are logging into websites that use HTTP. In other words, if a website you use does not offer secure logins, you should better use a unique password for that particular site and don’t use it on any other accounts.
Disabling Firefox Insecure Password Warnings:
- Open a new tab on your Firefox browser, type “about:config” into the address bar and hit ENTER
- You might notice a “This Might Void Your Warranty” webpage, where you will have to click the blue “I accept the risk” button
- In the Search box at the top, you will need to write “insecure_field_warning.contextual.enabled”
- Once it is found, click the setting to change it to “false” (this will disable Firefox’s insecure password warning).
After taking these simple steps, you will notice that when you visit HTTP web pages the warning will no longer appear.
However, if you want to restore the “autofill” functionality, so that your saved logins and password automatically populates in an HTTP site, you will have to keep the configuration page open, search for “signon.autofillForms.http” and change the setting to “true”.
Have you installed the new Firefox version 52 on your computer? Tell us your thoughts about the “insecure password” that this latest Firefox version comes with!